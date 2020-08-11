Hyundai announces three upcoming electric cars, to be sold under new brand
Seoul, South Korea - Hyundai is the latest mainstream carmaker with plans to take the electric car world by storm, and the Korean company has just announced plans to introduce three all-new EV models that will fall under a new brand called Ioniq.
Until now, the Ioniq nameplate has been used on a Prius-rivalling car that’s available in both hybrid and EV formats, although the model has never been introduced to South Africa.
Initially Hyundai plans to launch three Ionic models, namely the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7, although there will certainly be more to follow. Even numbers denote sedans while odd numbers will be used on the SUVs, by the way.
First out the starting blocks will be the Ioniq 5 in 2021, which is a midsized crossover that takes inspiration from the EV ‘45’ Concept that was revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year. Like the show car, the Ioniq 5 will have a “unique design”, says Hyundai, complete with “parametic pixel” design elements that will also be found on other Ioniq models.
Speaking of other models, next up is a sedan called the Ioniq 6, scheduled for 2022, and this one will take inspiration from the EV ‘Prophecy’ concept that was revealed earlier this year. This will be followed by a large SUV called the Ioniq 7 in 2024.
The Ioniq models will be built around an all-new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which Hyundai says will enable fast charging and “plentiful” driving range.
“The EV-dedicated platform will allow Hyundai to reimagine the vehicle interior as ‘smart living space’ with highly adjustable seats, wireless connectivity and unique features such as a glove box designed as drawers,” Hyundai says.
“The platform paradigm shift will extend into the user interfaces that will be simple, intuitive and ergonomically designed to help occupants feel at ease.”
Hyundai is also aiming high in terms of volumes, with plans to sell a million electric vehicles a year by 2025, while taking a 10 percent share in global EV sales, which would make it the world’s third-largest producer of eco-friendly vehicles.