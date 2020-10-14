Hyundai building advanced electric vehicle hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hyundai started construction on a research and development centre in Singapore on Tuesday, and it’s set to also house a small-scale electric vehicle production facility.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the facility may produce up to 30 000 electric vehicles annually by 2025.

Singapore is one of the world's most expensive places to buy a car and does not currently have any vehicle manufacturing capacity. But the wealthy city-state has set out ambitious plans to phase out petrol vehicles by 2040.

"Automotive activities are becoming viable in Singapore once again. EVs have a different supply chain, fewer mechanical parts and more electronics, which plays to Singapore's strengths," PM Lee said.

A Hyundai spokeswoman confirmed the 30 000 unit target but said that the exact capacity was yet to be determined. The facility is due for completion by end 2022, the firm said in a statement.