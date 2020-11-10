Hyundai confirms racy new Elantra N, Tucson N Line models

SEOUL - Hyundai has announced some enticing new performance vehicles in the last few years, but as they say in the infomercials - that’s not all folks. Having just revealed the first-ever i20 N and facelifted i30 N performance hatchbacks, Hyundai has announced that it is also working on an Elantra N high performance sedan, as well as an N Line version of the new Tucson. Hyundai Elantra N The camo shots that you see here are the closest you’ll get to seeing the Elantra N for now as it has yet to be revealed, but it is next in line as far as Hyundai’s performance car plans go. There’s also no official word on its technical specifications or performance figures, but there’s little reason to doubt that the Elantra N will follow the same recipe as its i30 N hatchback cousin. This means it should be powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine, tuned to 206kW and 392Nm in its latest guise. That’s enough to get the i30 N from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds, and you can expect a similar figure for the Elantra N.

Coinciding with the facelift, the i30 N was also offered with a dual-clutch gearbox for the first time, and this option will inevitably be offered in the Elantra too. In fact it could be the only tranny option.

Hyundai Tucson N Line

At this stage there is no word on whether an actual N performance version of the new Tucson SUV will be offered, but Hyundai has confirmed that a sporty N Line variant will be offered in the not-too-distant future.

While it won’t get the full-fat engine treatment, it could be a bit more powerful than regular Tucson models, assuming that it follows the same path as the Elantra N Line, which sports a 150kW 1.6-litre turbopetrol motor. Of course, the Tucson N Line will also set itself apart with more aggressive and distinctive exterior and interior design features.

“I’m proud of what our talented N brand engineers, designers and product development teams have in store for enthusiast customers,” said Hyundai USA product planning VP Olabisi Boyle.

“Hyundai is committed to developing exciting, heart-charging N models in varied segments that reflect our passion to indulge enthusiasts. We’re confident that enthusiasts will relish the agility and performance of our new N Line models”.

IOL Motoring