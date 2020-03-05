Hyundai hints at i20 N performance hatch to take on Polo GTI

Seoul, South Korea - While most teaser campaigns are blatant about what it is that’s on the way, Hyundai is being cryptic with what is almost certainly the first official preview of the i20 N.

Latched to the end of a promotional video (below) that shows off the all-new i20 hatchback is a short clip showing the silhouette of a version with racier styling, as evidenced by the large roof spoiler, bonnet bulge and chunkier wheels.

This is followed by “To be continued”.

Given the brand elevation achieved by the i30 N, which was recently launched in South Africa, an N-badged version of its smaller sibling is an absolute no brainer, and the striking design of the latest i20 certainly lends itself to a performance derivative.

However, it’s highly unlikely that Hyundai will create a car that targets the hard-core, all-wheel-driven GR Yaris. Instead the Korean carmaker will have its sights on the Polo GTI’s heartland.