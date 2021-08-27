Hyundai hydrogen sports car teased ahead of September debut

SEOUL - Hyundai is set to make hydrogen-powered motoring somewhat more exciting, with the imminent reveal of a new FCEV sports car concept. The new two-door is set to make its debut on 7 September, and we already know that it can pull off a decent drift thanks to a brief clip in the teaser video.

Although Hyundai isn’t saying much else about the hydrogen powered sports car for now, Hyundai’s R&D head Albert Biermann dropped a few hints earlier this year, CarsGuide reports. “we’re working on a rolling lab project, actually, where we have a high-power battery powertrain combined with a fuel cell, and in this set-up, the fuel cell adds, of course, to the power, but also to the range of the vehicle,” Biermann told the media back in April. He added that it was a “nice challenge” for Hyundai’s engineers to squeeze a fuel cell stack and a high-performance battery electric powertrain into a sportscar.