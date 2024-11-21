Hyundai Ioniq 9 flagship EV revealed with 620km range, lounge-like cabin

Hyundai has been relatively successful in the electric vehicle game so far with its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models, and now the Korean carmaker has its sights set on the flagship SUV space. As one of 23 electric models that the firm plans to launch by 2030, the new Ioniq 9 offers seating for seven in a flat-floor interior with swivelling “relaxation” seats and a slidable “Universal Island 2.0” console to enhance the passenger experience.

The console, which has two large storage trays, can be moved by up to 190mm, allowing passengers in the second row to access it easily. The sleek looking EV is unlikely to come to South Africa. Picture: Supplied The Relaxation Seats feature Hyundai’s first Dynamic Body Care system, which includes a Dynamic Touch Massage function designed to stimulate blood flow and circulation on long drives. Cabin tech includes a voice-activated AI assistant, which is similar to a home virtual assistant, and front occupants can interact with a panoramic curved display, featuring dual 12-inch displays and an optional Bose 14-speaker surround sound system.

The Ioniq 9 is built around the company’s E-GMP dedicated electric car architecture, and features a floor-mounted NCM lithium-ion battery boasting a capacity of 110.3 kWh. This, says Hyundai, allows for a WLTP range of up to 620km between charges, in the case of the Long-Range rear-wheel drive model with 19-inch wheels. A luxurious cabin awaits occupants. Picture: Supplied This model features a 160kW motor mounted on the rear axle, but buyers can instead opt for a Long-Range all-wheel drive version which additionally features a 70kW motor upfront. There’s also a Performance version, which has two 160kW motors, and this one can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.2 seconds, versus 6.7 for the Long-Range AWD and 9.4 seconds for the Long-Range RWD.