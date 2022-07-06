Hyundai N previews high-performance electric cars ahead of 15 July event

The carmaker has released teaser images of two high-performance concept cars ahead of its ‘N Day’ event scheduled for 15 July. “Which N do you expect to open a new chapter of driving fun? Stay tuned for 2022 N Day,” was the only cryptic clue on the social media post by Hyundai N Worldwide.

Both concept cars boast huge ‘ironing board’ rear wings. One (shown below) is a low-slung sports car, or racing car, while the other (above) appears to be a high-performance version of the recently-revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 sports sedan.

While we don’t know much about the two-door model, rumour has it that the Ioniq 6 N will debut at the 15 July event, alongside an N version of the smaller Ioniq 5 crossover.

The future N electric models are likely to take some of their technological inspiration from the Veloster-based MR20e concept race car that was revealed last year. The design study boasts four electric motors, two mounted on each rear wheel, delivering a system outputs of around 600kW and 960Nm.