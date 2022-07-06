Hyundai N previews high-performance electric cars ahead of 15 July event

Seoul - Hyundai’s ‘N’ performance division is getting ready to show off its high-performance, battery-powered future.
The carmaker has released teaser images of two high-performance concept cars ahead of its ‘N Day’ event scheduled for 15 July. “Which N do you expect to open a new chapter of driving fun? Stay tuned for 2022 N Day,” was the only cryptic clue on the social media post by Hyundai N Worldwide.
Both concept cars boast huge ‘ironing board’ rear wings. One (shown below) is a low-slung sports car, or racing car, while the other (above) appears to be a high-performance version of the recently-revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 sports sedan.
While we don’t know much about the two-door model, rumour has it that the Ioniq 6 N will debut at the 15 July event, alongside an N version of the smaller Ioniq 5 crossover.
The future N electric models are likely to take some of their technological inspiration from the Veloster-based MR20e concept race car that was revealed last year. The design study boasts four electric motors, two mounted on each rear wheel, delivering a system outputs of around 600kW and 960Nm.
The MR20e also uses a speaker-based system to deliver a more emotional soundtrack to drivers, including a “booming feeling” at idle and low speeds, and a “strong roaring sound of a Formula E vehicle” at higher speeds.
It’s clear that high-performance models will form an important part of Hyundai’s future electric car strategy, in which the Korean carmaker wants to introduce 17 new battery-powered models by 2030. These will include three sedan models, six SUVs, one light commercial vehicle as well as one “new type model”. Are we correct in guessing that the latter is the sports car we see above?
More will no doubt be revealed at ‘N Day’ on 15 July.