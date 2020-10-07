Hyundai teases i20 N, and it’s ready to take on Polo GTI and Clio RS

SEOUL - Hyundai’s performance hatch game kicked off on a high note with the surprisingly enticing i30 N, and now the Korean carmaker is looking to make some waves in the segment below that with its first-ever i20 N.

Set to take on the Volkswagen Polo GTI, Renault Clio RS and Ford Fiesta ST, the Hyundai i20 N was inspired by the i20 WRC rally car and promises an “all-round sporty experience”.

Hyundai isn’t revealing any powertrain info just yet, promising that more details will be disclosed soon, but it is widely believed that the upcoming performance hatch will be powered by a version of Hyundai’s 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces up to 150kW in its current guises.

This is as much as Hyundai is prepared to say for now: “As with other Hyundai N models, the all-new Hyundai i20 N offers exclusive engine performance and dynamic technology innovations to satisfy performance-oriented enthusiasts.”

Of course, the i20 N will come with a sporty design package that includes larger air intakes up front, as well as unique side sills and a rear spoiler. Hyundai has also confirmed that the i20 N will roll on 18-inch matte grey alloy wheels.