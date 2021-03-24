Hyundai teases new Creta-based seven-seat SUV called the Alcazar

NEW DELHI - Hyundai is being careful not to leave any gaps in its SUV portfolio and the latest takes the form of a compact seven-seater called the Alcazar.

Hyundai’s Indian division has released a teaser sketch of its new creation ahead of its likely imminent reveal. Despite the unique name, the Alcazar is believed to be closely based on the Creta compact SUV and given the latter’s availability in South Africa there’s a fair chance that the new three-row high-rider will reach local shores at some point.

While the cabin is likely to be closely modelled on the recently launched second-generation Creta, Hyundai is promising ‘ample’ roof for both second and third row occupants, as well as the latest in cabin gadetry.

Hyundai has not mentioned the engine line-up for the Alcazar as yet, but it’s likely to follow the Creta’s script, which includes a normally aspirated 1.5 petrol with 84kW, a 1.4 turbopetrol rated at 103kW and a 1.5 turbodiesel that’s good for 84kW and 250Nm. No four-wheel drive versions of the Creta are available and this is unlikely to change with the seven-seat version.

Watch this space for more information when the new Alcazar gets revealed.