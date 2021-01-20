Hyundai teases sporty new compact SUV called the Bayon
SEOUL - Hyundai is planning to launch yet another compact SUV and while the idea might not appear to make sense at first - given how full the line-up already is - there is method to the madness here.
Although the Venue is already established in many world markets, Hyundai has decided not to sell it in Europe and this is because the company is working on a sportier looking alternative called the Bayon, which we’re getting our first glimpse of in the accompanying teaser images.
Primarily designed for Europe, the Bayon will be the latest model to embody the Korean brand’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and like its Kona and Venue siblings, the vehicle boasts a double-decker front lighting design, albeit with sharper shapes than we’ve seen until now.
The Bayon is also quite distinctive round back, where we see arrow-shaped brake lights connected by a thin red line.
It’s not yet clear whether the Bayon will be sold in markets outside of Europe, where it could serve as a sportier and more upmarket alternative to the Venue.
Hyundai has not yet spoken of its mechanicals or technology, although you can expect the newcomer to inherit much from the third-generation i20 hatchback that was revealed last year.
This means the most likely power source is likely to be Hyundai’s familiar 1-litre turbo-triple, which is offered in 74kW and 88kW guises in the i20, paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Driver assistance tech is likely to come in the form of Hyundai’s new-generation Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as Lane Following Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist.