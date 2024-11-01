Hyundai ushers in new design language with hydrogen-powered Initium concept

Hyundai’s new Initium concept, revealed this week, has two main purposes in life. Not only does it showcase a new hydrogen fuel cell powered SUV that the Korean brand plans to launch during the first half of 2025, but it also ushers in a new design language for the brand, referred to as “Art of Steel”.

"Our challenge began from the manufacturing stage, where we pushed the formability of steel to the extreme to create a form of art," said Hyundai design head SangYup Lee. “With Initium, we’ve crafted a more SUV-like design that is both solid and safe, reflecting our dedication to our customers through 'customer-centric design’.” Hyundai has yet to elaborate on which design elements will be applied throughout the wider range, but some of the Initium concept’s features are hydrogen-specific.

Hyundai has been developing hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) technology for 27 years and has already put two hydrogen vehicles to market, namely the iX35 Fuel Cell and the Nexo. The Initium concept previews a production model that will be revealed during the first half of 2025 to mark the next step in the Korean company’s hydrogen vehicle rollout. The Initium’s development was focused around maximum driving range, enhanced performance and interior practicality.

On the range front, Hyundai is targeting a driving distance of 650km between refuels, while improved performance is ensured by a new 150kW electric motor. However one of the biggest pain points for FCEV drivers is the lack of refuelling infrastructure, but the new Hyundai aims to mitigate this with a built-in FCEV-specific route planner that allows drivers to plot an optimal route with stations along the way. It also has Vehicle-to-Load functionality that allows the car to power various household appliances and personal devices directly via a 220V household outlet.