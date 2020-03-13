Hyundai working on 202kW 'N' version of new Elantra - report

Seoul, South Korea - When Hyundai released the first design sketch of its next-generation Elantra earlier this week, the company boldly promised that it would return to its “sports sedan roots”.

Although the Elantra has hardly boasted a sporting pedigree until now, the new model could certainly thrust itself into the sports sedan ring if the latest rumours from South Korea turn out to be true.

According to Korean Car Blog , Hyundai is said to be working on an ‘N’ version of the seventh-generation Elantra, which will share its 2-litre turbopetrol heart with the i30N.

The publication also reports that the powerplant will be tuned to the same 202kW output as its hatch sibling, but while the latter is only sold with a six-speed manual gearbox, the Elantra N will also be offered with Hyundai’s new eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission, which makes sense given the sedan’s slightly more conservative target market.

Although still front-wheel-driven, the Elantra N will no doubt aim to steal a few customers from Subaru’s WRX in the sparsely populated compact sports sedan segment.