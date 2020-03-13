Hyundai working on 202kW 'N' version of new Elantra - report
Seoul, South Korea - When Hyundai released the first design sketch of its next-generation Elantra earlier this week, the company boldly promised that it would return to its “sports sedan roots”.
Although the Elantra has hardly boasted a sporting pedigree until now, the new model could certainly thrust itself into the sports sedan ring if the latest rumours from South Korea turn out to be true.
According to Korean Car Blog, Hyundai is said to be working on an ‘N’ version of the seventh-generation Elantra, which will share its 2-litre turbopetrol heart with the i30N.
The publication also reports that the powerplant will be tuned to the same 202kW output as its hatch sibling, but while the latter is only sold with a six-speed manual gearbox, the Elantra N will also be offered with Hyundai’s new eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission, which makes sense given the sedan’s slightly more conservative target market.
Although still front-wheel-driven, the Elantra N will no doubt aim to steal a few customers from Subaru’s WRX in the sparsely populated compact sports sedan segment.
The regular versions of the new Hyundai Elantra will be revealed next Tuesday, March 17. Built on a new platform, the car will be longer, lower and wider than the current version, while sporting a “four-door-coupe” look.
It’s likely that the current 1.6-litre turbocharged Elantra Sport model will be replaced by an ‘N Line’ model with similar power, which is not to be confused with the blue-blooded N mentioned earlier.
Hyundai has also released a teaser sketch of the new Elantra’s Cabin, which looks significantly more modern with its dual-screen layout.