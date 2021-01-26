Hyundai’s humanoid robot could change car dealer service as we know it
SEOUL - Move over Asimo, Hyundai is getting in on the humanoid robot action with a new creation that takes a hands-on approach to customer service at dealerships - something that customers might find somewhat comforting in the midst of a pandemic.
DAL-e, whose name stands for “Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience”, was designed to kick-start the future of automated customer services for Hyundai. To achieve this, the robot is equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition, as well as an automatic communication system that’s based on a language-comprehension platform.
However the new creation is not quite ready to overthrow humanity just yet, and for the time being you will find it at a showroom in Seoul, South Korea, completing its ‘apprenticeship’ before being rolled out to other Hyundai and Kia dealerships.
Measuring 1.16 metres in height, DAL-e is smaller and lighter than most customer service robots, and according to Hyundai it also boasts friendly and emotive physical features designed for close interactions with customers.
As for its communication ability, the company says it can engage in an automated and smooth dialogue with customers by “providing useful information on products and services and responding to verbal and screen touch commands”.
The robot can also use its arms to provide gestured feedback and it can also connect to a large display screen to demonstrate vehicle information and technologies to customers.
“The DAL-e is a next-generation service platform that can offer automated customer services anytime,” says Hyundai robotics head Dong Jin Hyun.
“It is expected to become a messenger capable of delivering consistent messages to customers in a more intimate and personal way than conventional robots.
“With continuous updates and improvements, the DAL-e will provide fresh, pleasant experiences to our valued customers in a contact-free environment. Our objective is to enable the DAL-e to engage in a smooth and entertaining communication with customers and present valuable services to them.”