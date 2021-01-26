Hyundai’s humanoid robot could change car dealer service as we know it

SEOUL - Move over Asimo, Hyundai is getting in on the humanoid robot action with a new creation that takes a hands-on approach to customer service at dealerships - something that customers might find somewhat comforting in the midst of a pandemic.

DAL-e, whose name stands for “Drive you, Assist you, Link with you-experience”, was designed to kick-start the future of automated customer services for Hyundai. To achieve this, the robot is equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology for facial recognition, as well as an automatic communication system that’s based on a language-comprehension platform.

However the new creation is not quite ready to overthrow humanity just yet, and for the time being you will find it at a showroom in Seoul, South Korea, completing its ‘apprenticeship’ before being rolled out to other Hyundai and Kia dealerships.

Measuring 1.16 metres in height, DAL-e is smaller and lighter than most customer service robots, and according to Hyundai it also boasts friendly and emotive physical features designed for close interactions with customers.

As for its communication ability, the company says it can engage in an automated and smooth dialogue with customers by “providing useful information on products and services and responding to verbal and screen touch commands”.