NEW DELHI, INDIA - Hyundai’s Indian-market Grand i10 Nios will soon offer the option of the company’s 1-litre turbo engine, Autocar India reports. Although the Euro-spec i10 is already available with this power plant, this is the first time that it’s being offered in the Indian-produced version of the compact hatchback, which also potentially opens the door to it being offered in South Africa as our Grand i10s are sourced from there. That said, it has yet to be confirmed whether the 1.0T motor will form part of the SA line-up.

According to Autocar India, the 1-litre turbo engine will only be available with the top specification grade. The three-cylinder engine produces 74kW and 172Nm, which is a useful increase over the 61kW and 114Nm offered by the normally aspirated 1.2-litre engine that powers the rest of the line-up.

This new-generation Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to reach South Africa during the second quarter of this year, and will likely move upmarket in terms of pricing and spec, now that the Atos is here to fly the entry level flag.

It’s basically the new Getz