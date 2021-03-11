Hyundai’s upcoming Staria MPV was designed to resemble a spaceship

SEOUL - Hyundai wants to take mobility to the next level with its upcoming Staria MPV, which has been partially revealed through the teaser images you see here.

Hyundai describes its exterior design as “strikingly futuristic and mysterious, resembling a spaceship.” The minivan features a low beltline and large panoramic windows that promise an excellent view out for all occupants.

The vehicle was designed for both business and family use and the model shown in the pictures is a luxurious, high-end variant. Hyundai says the vehicle will be fitted with numerous driver-centric features and futuristic design elements that will deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile

“Staria is Hyundai’s new people mover line-up that opens up a new mobility era,” says Hyundai design head SangYup Lee.

“Staria will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features.”