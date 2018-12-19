It looks like Santa has something special lined up for all car enthusiasts this December….



The exciting Season 15 of WHEELER DEALERS sees experienced car dealer Mike Brewer and multi-talented mechanic Ant Anstead continuing their monumental motoring mission: to find and restore iconic cars to later sell for a profit at their LA-based shop.





In this series, Mike has the challenging job of finding vehicles that have money-making potential. He then hands them over to Ant, who tackles everything from bare metal re-sprays to gearbox swaps to bring them back to their former glory.





From the sunny beaches of southern California to the coldest edges of Maine, the series scours the US from coast-to-coast for the best vehicles to buy, restore, test and sell for a tidy profit.

What treasures will the guys find and revamp on their epic adventures?





Then, if you like a little adventure and adrenaline, STREET OUTLAWS: MEMPHIS is the show for you. This is the spin-off show from Street Outlaws, but set on the mean streets of Memphis, Tennessee.





The cars are fast, the mouths are loud and the style of racing is not seen anywhere else…

Watch JJ “Da Boss” and his family of racers do things a little differently. He invites some of the biggest names in street racing to come to Memphis and race for cash - it's time to turn up the hustle.





After a devastating crash, JJ's son Doughboy questions if he should continue racing. And, when rivals from St. Louis come to town and play dirty, the Memphis crew are determined to show them who’s boss.





It's Memphis against the world, and at the end of the night, it's all about having each other's backs, and making that money.





