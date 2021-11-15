Is Audi really going to buy McLaren? Rumours fly, but companies in denial

Berlin - The McLaren Group has been the subject of many reports and rumours over the past few days, with Autocar even quoting a trusted source as saying that Audi had bought the British firm. However, the British publication published an updated story on Monday, stating that McLaren had claimed the report was inaccurate. "McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group,” the company told Autocar.

However, according to Reuters Audi has not denied the move, rather stating that the company is continuously looking at different ideas for cooperation. "As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas," said an Audi spokesperson in response to the Autocar report. Such a purchase would have given Audi's parent company, the Volkswagen Group, easy access to Formula One racing. The plot thickens: BMW rumours