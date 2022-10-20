Isuzu D-Max AT35 under consideration for SA, see it at Auto Week

Johannesburg - Isuzu Motors South Africa is set to show off the latest-generation Arctic Trucks AT35 D-Max at the SA Auto Week, a business-to-business event that will be staged at Kyalami by the Automotive Business Council from 24 to 30 October. However it’s not necessarily just for show as the carmaker has confirmed that the high-riding bakkie is under consideration for South Africa, although there is no word on timing or pricing as yet.

The previous-generation AT35 was imported to South Africa in limited numbers back in 2019. The 2022 version is based on the latest-generation Isuzu D-Max double cab, and Arctic Trucks describes it as a professionally re-engineered vehicle that incorporates significant enhancements to the body, frame, drivetrain, suspension, wheels and tyres, whilst retaining Isuzu’s warranty. The new Isuzu D-Max AT35 boasts a strengthened chassis as well as raised Bilstein Performance Suspension and 35” All-Terrain tyres. The new suspension system raises the ground clearance by a further 50mm over the standard D-Max. As a result the AT35 boasts approach, departure and breakover angles of 35°, 29° and 34° respectively.

On the inside, the new AT35 is set apart by Arctic Truck branded headrests, floor mats and sill covers. “Building on the Award-Winning durability and reliability of the Isuzu D-Max platform, the cool and capable Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 has been developed and engineered to handle the most challenging landscapes with ease while offering a distinctive presence and authentic performance that is noticed everywhere, whether on or off-road,” Isuzu said. IOL Motoring