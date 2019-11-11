PORT ELIZABETH - Exactly a month after pulling the covers off its new-generation D-Max bakkie, Isuzu has confirmed that the new model will be built in South Africa as part of a planned R1.2 billion investment.
This effectively secures the future of the Port Elizabeth based plant for at least another model generation. The facility was was purchased from General Motors when the latter divested in 2018, saving around 1000 direct jobs.
Isuzu also plans to increase its annual bakkie production to around 29 000 units a year, and although most of the units produced will be for the South African market, the company is aiming to grow its export volumes through its Sub-Saharan Africa growth strategy. Its biggest markets in Sub-Saharan Africa currently include Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Senegal, Ghana and Ivory Coast.
"The next generation bakkie will be locally engineered to meet the requirements of the South African and key Sub-Saharan Africa markets." said Isuzu SA managing director Michael Sacke.
Bolder look, new engine