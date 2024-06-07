Isuzu MU-X facelift teased: sharp new look and RS trim for Fortuner, Everest rival

The Isuzu MU-X is a lesser known rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. First introduced to South Africans in 2018, and now in its second generation, the bakkie-based SUV is now set to get a facelift as this teaser image from Thailand reveals.

This follows the reveal of its facelifted D-Max bakkie sibling in late 2023, which has yet to reach South African shores in updated form. Isuzu isn’t saying much about the revised MU-X, but the darkened teaser image points to a bolder looking face, complete with slim headlights and a wide grille. The MU-X RS will likely be pitted against the Everest Wildtrak. Picture: Supplied. Interestingly, it also shows there will be a sportier RS version of the SUV, which will be distinguished by a honeycomb style grille.

Is this Isuzu’s answer to the recently released Ford Everest Wildtrak? It certainly seems so. Cabin revisions are likely to mimic the facelifted D-Max, which retains its basic architecture, but gains a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a revised infotainment screen with fresh graphics, while physical buttons for the volume control and radio tuning have returned. Beneath the bonnet the new Isuzu MU-X is expected to retain the current 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre turbodiesel engines, and it could follow its bakkie sibling in gaining a new rough terrain mode and improved traction control system.