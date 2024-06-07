Isuzu MU-X facelift teased: sharp new look and RS trim for Fortuner, Everest rival

The Isuzu MU-X is a lesser known rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
First introduced to South Africans in 2018, and now in its second generation, the bakkie-based SUV is now set to get a facelift as this teaser image from Thailand reveals.
This follows the reveal of its facelifted D-Max bakkie sibling in late 2023, which has yet to reach South African shores in updated form.
Isuzu isn’t saying much about the revised MU-X, but the darkened teaser image points to a bolder looking face, complete with slim headlights and a wide grille.
Interestingly, it also shows there will be a sportier RS version of the SUV, which will be distinguished by a honeycomb style grille.
Is this Isuzu’s answer to the recently released Ford Everest Wildtrak? It certainly seems so.
Cabin revisions are likely to mimic the facelifted D-Max, which retains its basic architecture, but gains a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a revised infotainment screen with fresh graphics, while physical buttons for the volume control and radio tuning have returned.
Beneath the bonnet the new Isuzu MU-X is expected to retain the current 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre turbodiesel engines, and it could follow its bakkie sibling in gaining a new rough terrain mode and improved traction control system.
But it remains to be seen whether the sharper new design will improve the SUV’s fortunes on the local sales charts. Isuzu sold just 69 examples of the MU-X in May and 22 units in April.
Its main rival, the Fortuner, often sells in excess of 800 units, while the Everest tends to average over 200 monthly sales.
IOL Motoring