Turin - Automobili Pininfarina is edging closer to the debut of its hotly anticipated electric hypercar and has now decided to reveal its name to the world. The hand-built Italian will be called Battista, after the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that was started back in 1930.

The company is targeting a top speed in excess of 400km/h for the limited-production hypercar, as well as a zero to 100km/h time of less than two seconds and a 480km battery range.

Automobili Pininfarina is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra, formed under a licence agreement with the Pininfarina studio, which is also set to play a key role in the design, engineering and production of the upcoming car.

Although the final design is still under wraps, Design Director Luca Borgogno believes that his team has created the most beautiful hypercar in the world, and the hand-crafted cabin should be no exception, if early design sketches are anything to go by.

“Our objective with the exterior is to design timeless beauty in every aspect, and the interior is equally important,” Borgogno enthused.

The Battista is set to go on sale in late 2020 following an extensive dynamic testing procedure that kicks off in 2019 with a team of development drivers that includes former F1 driver (and current Formula E competitor) Nick Heidfeld.

IOL Motoring



