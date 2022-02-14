It’s a lot more expensive to buy a Toyota Rav4 as base models fall away

Johannesburg: With Toyota South Africa having invested heavily in producing the new Corolla Cross at its assembly plant in Prospecton, it makes sense that the company would eliminate internal competition from imported models. And that’s exactly what It has done with the Toyota Rav4. Toyota SA has quietly dropped the Rav4 GX base models from the line-up, which means that the entry-point for the Rav4 range is now the 2.0 GX-R all-wheel drive model, which is priced at R606 600.

Until recently, you could buy a Toyota Rav4 2.0 GX manual base model for R494 500 or its auto equivalent for R507 600, but the models have been discontinued, along with the 2.5 Hybrid FWD GX model, which cost R560 900. In addition to the aforementioned GX-R, Rav4 buyers can also opt for the more luxurious 2.0 VX model at R617 000, and which is now the only FWD model in the range. The 2.5 Hybrid GX-R AWD (R644 100) and 2.5 VX AWD (R702 300) continue to be available, while the line-up has been extended with a 2.5 Hybrid VX luxury model that’s priced at R723 200. 2022 Toyota Rav4 line-up: