It’s a lot more expensive to buy a Toyota Rav4 as base models fall away
Johannesburg: With Toyota South Africa having invested heavily in producing the new Corolla Cross at its assembly plant in Prospecton, it makes sense that the company would eliminate internal competition from imported models. And that’s exactly what It has done with the Toyota Rav4.
Toyota SA has quietly dropped the Rav4 GX base models from the line-up, which means that the entry-point for the Rav4 range is now the 2.0 GX-R all-wheel drive model, which is priced at R606 600.
Until recently, you could buy a Toyota Rav4 2.0 GX manual base model for R494 500 or its auto equivalent for R507 600, but the models have been discontinued, along with the 2.5 Hybrid FWD GX model, which cost R560 900.
In addition to the aforementioned GX-R, Rav4 buyers can also opt for the more luxurious 2.0 VX model at R617 000, and which is now the only FWD model in the range. The 2.5 Hybrid GX-R AWD (R644 100) and 2.5 VX AWD (R702 300) continue to be available, while the line-up has been extended with a 2.5 Hybrid VX luxury model that’s priced at R723 200.
2022 Toyota Rav4 line-up:
- 2.0 GX-R AWD – R606 600
- 2.0 VX FWD – R617 000
- 2.5 VX AWD – R702 300
- 2.5 Hybrid GX-R AWD – R644 100
- 2.5 Hybrid VX AWD – R723 200
Unlike the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid model, which is powered by a 1.8-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, the Rav4 Hybrid makes use of a 2.5-litre Atkinson unit that produces 131kW and 221Nm, paired with an 88kW/202Nm electric motor for a total system output of 163kW. Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 4.7 l/100km.
By eliminating the Rav4 GX base derivatives, Toyota is avoiding any possible canibalisation of the locally produced Corolla Cross, which is priced between R349 900 and R448 300.
But perhaps TSA would do well to consider a 2.0-litre Corolla Cross derivative, as is available in other markets such as the US, to better plug the gap left by the departed Rav4 GX and provide a more workable solution for customers who want to tow or cover long distances regularly.