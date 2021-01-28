It’s official: Toyota to build the new Corolla Cross SUV in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - In 2020 Toyota announced plans to invest around R2.4 billion in building a new passenger car in South Africa, one of its executives hinting that this new vehicle would form part of the company’s new ‘Corolla strategy’.
And now, as we speculated last year, Toyota has confirmed that the new Corolla Cross SUV will be built at Toyota’s Prospecton plant near Durban. The vehicle will be built for South Africa as well as the rest of the African continent, in both right-hand drive and left-hand drive formats.
The Corolla Cross will be built alongside the Corolla Quest on Toyota’s passenger car production line when production commences in October 2021, while it will share an engine with the latter, the newcomer will be the first locally-manufactured product to be based around the newer TNGA platform.
So what is a Corolla Cross?
More than just a ‘Corolla on stilts’, the Cross model has its own unique body panels, and there is certainly more than a passing resemblance to the Rav4.
In size and positioning terms, the Corolla Cross slots between the Rav4 and CH-R. It shares its 2640mm wheelbase with the latter, but is 100mm longer and has a more generous luggage capacity of 487 litres.
The cabin, as you can see below, is very similar to that found in the latest-generation Corolla hatch and sedan models, which are imported to SA. Keep in mind, however, that the dashboard in the picture belongs to the Thai-spec model, and local specifics may differ.
Full local specifications have yet to be announced, but TSA has confirmed that the Corolla Cross will be offered with two powertrain options: a normally aspirated 1.8 petrol and a petrol-electric hybrid variant.
The latter will be the first hybrid model that Toyota has produced in South Africa.
IOL Motoring