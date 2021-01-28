It’s official: Toyota to build the new Corolla Cross SUV in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - In 2020 Toyota announced plans to invest around R2.4 billion in building a new passenger car in South Africa, one of its executives hinting that this new vehicle would form part of the company’s new ‘Corolla strategy’.

And now, as we speculated last year, Toyota has confirmed that the new Corolla Cross SUV will be built at Toyota’s Prospecton plant near Durban. The vehicle will be built for South Africa as well as the rest of the African continent, in both right-hand drive and left-hand drive formats.

The Corolla Cross will be built alongside the Corolla Quest on Toyota’s passenger car production line when production commences in October 2021, while it will share an engine with the latter, the newcomer will be the first locally-manufactured product to be based around the newer TNGA platform.

So what is a Corolla Cross?

More than just a ‘Corolla on stilts’, the Cross model has its own unique body panels, and there is certainly more than a passing resemblance to the Rav4.