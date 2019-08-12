Coventry, England - Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have already announced that they will be collaborating on electric drivetrains and recent reports suggest that the British carmaker could also source conventional engines from the aforementioned German company. And now it appears that those ties could extend to vehicle platforms too, according to Autocar .

The publication reports that Jaguar Land Rover is in the early stages of developing a new pair of compact crossovers - one with a conventional look, and the other sporting a coupe-like design.

Although they have yet to be given the official green light, there is a good chance that the new models will be built around BMW’s front-wheel-drive platform that also underpins the 1 Series, Autocar reports. It is further speculated that the baby SUV family could spawn a new Land Rover model that would slot beneath the Disovery Sport. That, and its Range Rover Evoque sibling, could also migrate onto the BMW ULK platform.

Back in June, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW announced their intention to jointly develop electric motors, transmissions and power electronics in a bid to ramp up their zero-emission vehicle efforts to meet stringent new anti-pollution rules.

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover said they will save costs through shared development, production planning and joint purchasing of electric car components. Both companies will produce electric drivetrains in their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.

According to Wards Auto , Jaguar Land Rover is also planning to source some of its internal combustion engines from BMW, although it has yet to be announced exactly which engines would be involved in the deal.

The deal would however cover a wide range of models, the publication stated, citing a source with inside knowledge.

IOL Motoring



