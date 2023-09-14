Jeep Gladiator double cab bakkie gets a refresh, new tech for 2024

Make a joke about botox or a nip and tuck, and the Jeep Gladiator would probably smack you in the face. But however you wish to phrase it, this rugged and versatile bakkie from the USA has been given something of a makeover for the 2024 model year.

Subtle exterior revisions, a more luxurious cabin with upgraded tech and enhanced off-road capability mark out the updated model, which made its world debut at the North American Auto Show in Detroit this week. On the outside the Jeep double cab gains a new seven-slot grille design with black textured slots and body coloured surround. Jeep is also offering seven new alloy wheel designs, and there’s also a new “stealth” antenna that replaces the previous steel mast version. In addition to new trims and materials inside the revised model, including new soft-touch surfaces in fabric or polyurethane with contrast stitching, the Gladiator also gains a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

Housing the company’s latest Uconnect 5 system, it features a fully customisable home screen, for quick access to frequently used features, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other new features for 2024 include the Jeep Adventure Guides featuring off-road trails, over-the-air navigation map updates at the push of a button, simultaneous Bluetooth connection for two devices and five user profiles that save settings for things like seat position, mirror angles, climate control and even music preferences. As mentioned Jeep has also upped the game when it comes to off-road ability. For 2024, the Willys model (in the US) gains a standard rear locking differential and Off-Road+ mode. This model also gains a Tru-Lok rear-axle locker and trailer tow with programmable auxiliary switches.

Mojave X and Rubicon X models, meanwhile, gain a full-time transfer case, integrated off-road camera and front and rear steel bumpers. Keep in mind however that South African specifications could differ from the US model. On that note, local availability, pricing and specifications will be made available at a later date.