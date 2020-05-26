June petrol price hike to be bigger than expected

Johannesburg - Following months of much-needed fuel price relief, the cost of filling up is set to increase from the first week of June and although the hikes won’t be big enough to cancel out the previous drops, they will be a bit steeper than previously predicted.

This is thanks to international oil prices that have continued to trade at higher levels than the previous months, although the stronger rand has helped to soften the blow slightly.

While mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund had pointed towards a petrol price increase of around 50 cents a litre, motorists are now looking at a price rise in the region of R1.15 if current trends persist until the end of this week.

This would bring the price of a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol up to R12.67 at the coast and R13.37 inland, where 93 ULP would now cost R13.17.

There’s also bad news on the diesel front – while a decrease of more than 50 cents had been predicted earlier in the month, customers are now looking at a price increase of around 15 cents.