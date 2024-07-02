June vehicle sales wrap and Top 50: Cabinet delay slows sales, Polo Vivo and Prado soar

June saw South African new vehicle sales plunge by 14% versus the same month last year, to settle at 40,072 units, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council. According to the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA), the delayed announcement of the government of national unity’s cabinet had an impact on local business and consumer confidence, with many delaying big-ticket purchases such as vehicles.

However, NADA’s chairperson, Brandon Cohen welcomed the historic government of national unity (GNU), stating that “this approach to governance will hopefully bring much-needed stability to the country”. Naamsa expressed optimism that economic conditions will improve in the second half of this year, as the markets appear to have responded positively to the new cabinet announcements. The association said the continued absence of load shedding, lower fuel prices and likely interest rate cuts later in the year would see economic prospects steadily improving.

Nonetheless, June was a bleak month for new vehicle sales, where light commercial vehicle sales took the biggest knock, declining by 24.3% versus the same month last year, to total just 10,552 units. Passenger cars got off more lightly with a 9.0% decline to 29,599 unit sales last month. Predictably, Toyota topped the manufacturer charts, albeit falling beneath the 10,000 mark with 9,743 sales, while Volkswagen took second place with 5,514 units, extending its lead over third-placed Suzuki which managed 4,297 units last month after overtaking its German rival earlier in the year. Top 10 Manufacturers: June 2024 1. Toyota - 9,743 2. Volkswagen - 5,514 3. Suzuki Auto - 4,297 4. Ford Motor Co - 2,404 5. Hyundai Automotive - 2,367 6. Isuzu Motors - 2,157 7. Nissan - 1,905 8. Chery Auto - 1,653 9. GWM - 1,307 10. BMW Group - 1,104 Looking at the specific models, the Toyota Hilux led with 2,435 sales, a slight improvement on its May performance of 2,367. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo, in second place, made significant gains, rising from 1,817 units last month to 2,325 in June.