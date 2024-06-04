June vehicle sales wrap and Top 50: Election jitters, VW bounces back, Ranger runs Hilux close

Pre-election uncertainty pulled the handbrake on new vehicle sales in May, with the market declining by a significant 14.2% versus the same month last year, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council.
A total of 37,105 new vehicles found homes in Mzansi last month, with 89.4% of these sales taking place through the traditional dealer channels, versus 4.5% through the rental industry and 3.1% via corporate fleets, while government accounted for 3.0%.
Passenger car sales, at 24,367 units, lost 11.7% year-on-year, while light commercial vehicles and bakkies declined by a more significant 19.5% to settle at just 10,334 units. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sectors declined by 7.3% and 17.1%, respectively.
Among the vehicle brands, Toyota took its usual top spot in the overall rankings with 8,795 sales, but Volkswagen bounced back to second spot with a healthy volume of 4,939 after being beaten to the post by Suzuki in April. The latter settled for third place with 4,101 sales ahead of a resurgent Ford (2,860), Hyundai (2,185), Isuzu (1,626) and Chery (1,609).
The Toyota Hilux led the bakkie sales race by a narrower margin than usual, with a volume of 2,367 that was run close by Ford’s Ranger at 2,216, while Isuzu’s D-Max took a distant third with 1,282 sales.
Among the passenger cars, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo topped the charts with 1,817 sales, followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross (1,543), Suzuki Swift (1,239) and a stronger-than-usual Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, at 1,101.
50 best-selling vehicles in South Africa: May 2023
- 1. Toyota Hilux - 2,367
- 2. Ford Ranger - 2,216
- 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,817
- 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,543
- 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,282
- 6. Suzuki Swift - 1,239
- 7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,101
- 8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,072
- 9. Toyota Starlet - 1,047
- 10. Volkswagen Polo - 888
- 11. Nissan Magnite - 774
- 12. Toyota Fortuner - 763
- 13. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 716
- 14. Suzuki Baleno - 578
- 15. Haval Jolion - 572
- 16. Suzuki Fronx - 474
- 17. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 459
- 18. Volkswagen T-Cross - 451
- 19. Nissan Navara - 423
- 20. Toyota Vitz - 423
- 21. Renault Kiger - 406
- 22. Toyota Hi-Ace - 393
- 23. Kia Sonet - 379
- 24. Toyota Rumion - 370
- 25. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 342
- 26. Hyundai i20 - 337
- 27. Renault Kwid - 330
- 28. Volkswagen Amarok - 325
- 29. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 324
- 30. Suzuki Ertiga - 314
- 31. Suzuki Jimny - 309
- 32. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 301
- 33. Nissan NP200 - 297
- 34. Haval H6 - 272
- 35. Suzuki S-Presso - 266
- 36. Ford Territory - 264
- 37. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 234
- 38. Toyota Corolla Quest - 227
- 39. Ford Everest - 220
- 40. Kia Seltos - 219
- 41. GWM P-Series - 205
- 42. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 199
- 43. Renault Triber - 192
- 44. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 175
- 45. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 166
- 46. Citroen C3 - 163
- 47. Hyundai Venue - 161
- 48. Suzuki Eeco - 161
- 49. Suzuki Super Carry - 154
- 50. Volkswagen Tiguan - 141
Naamsa blamed pre-election jitters for the new vehicle market’s sluggish performance, but said that high interest rates and relatively low household income levels were continuing to negatively impact the market.
There is some hope on the horizon, however, the lower fuel prices expected in June as well as a lower trajectory for overall inflation could provide some stimulation to the market going forward, providing that the rand continues to strengthen. That would of course depend on the coalition government scenario that is expected to be announced later this week.
“The outcome of the 2024 election will undoubtedly reshape our young democracy,” says Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA).
“The next two weeks will set us on a new trajectory, regardless of whether we see a coalition, a government of national unity, or a minority government.
“We call on our elected leaders to prioritise the needs of the people above their own, act with maturity, and ensure stability, safety, and security for all South Africans.”