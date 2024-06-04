June vehicle sales wrap and Top 50: Election jitters, VW bounces back, Ranger runs Hilux close

Pre-election uncertainty pulled the handbrake on new vehicle sales in May, with the market declining by a significant 14.2% versus the same month last year, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council. A total of 37,105 new vehicles found homes in Mzansi last month, with 89.4% of these sales taking place through the traditional dealer channels, versus 4.5% through the rental industry and 3.1% via corporate fleets, while government accounted for 3.0%.

Passenger car sales, at 24,367 units, lost 11.7% year-on-year, while light commercial vehicles and bakkies declined by a more significant 19.5% to settle at just 10,334 units. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sectors declined by 7.3% and 17.1%, respectively. Among the vehicle brands, Toyota took its usual top spot in the overall rankings with 8,795 sales, but Volkswagen bounced back to second spot with a healthy volume of 4,939 after being beaten to the post by Suzuki in April. The latter settled for third place with 4,101 sales ahead of a resurgent Ford (2,860), Hyundai (2,185), Isuzu (1,626) and Chery (1,609). The Toyota Hilux led the bakkie sales race by a narrower margin than usual, with a volume of 2,367 that was run close by Ford’s Ranger at 2,216, while Isuzu’s D-Max took a distant third with 1,282 sales.

Among the passenger cars, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo topped the charts with 1,817 sales, followed by the Toyota Corolla Cross (1,543), Suzuki Swift (1,239) and a stronger-than-usual Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, at 1,101. 50 best-selling vehicles in South Africa: May 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 2,367 2. Ford Ranger - 2,216 3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,817 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,543 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,282 6. Suzuki Swift - 1,239 7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,101 8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,072 9. Toyota Starlet - 1,047 10. Volkswagen Polo - 888 11. Nissan Magnite - 774 12. Toyota Fortuner - 763 13. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 716 14. Suzuki Baleno - 578 15. Haval Jolion - 572 16. Suzuki Fronx - 474 17. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 459 18. Volkswagen T-Cross - 451 19. Nissan Navara - 423 20. Toyota Vitz - 423 21. Renault Kiger - 406 22. Toyota Hi-Ace - 393 23. Kia Sonet - 379 24. Toyota Rumion - 370 25. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 342 26. Hyundai i20 - 337 27. Renault Kwid - 330 28. Volkswagen Amarok - 325 29. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 324 30. Suzuki Ertiga - 314 31. Suzuki Jimny - 309 32. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 301 33. Nissan NP200 - 297 34. Haval H6 - 272 35. Suzuki S-Presso - 266 36. Ford Territory - 264 37. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 234 38. Toyota Corolla Quest - 227 39. Ford Everest - 220 40. Kia Seltos - 219 41. GWM P-Series - 205 42. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 199 43. Renault Triber - 192 44. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 - 175 45. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 166 46. Citroen C3 - 163 47. Hyundai Venue - 161 48. Suzuki Eeco - 161 49. Suzuki Super Carry - 154 50. Volkswagen Tiguan - 141 Naamsa blamed pre-election jitters for the new vehicle market’s sluggish performance, but said that high interest rates and relatively low household income levels were continuing to negatively impact the market.

There is some hope on the horizon, however, the lower fuel prices expected in June as well as a lower trajectory for overall inflation could provide some stimulation to the market going forward, providing that the rand continues to strengthen. That would of course depend on the coalition government scenario that is expected to be announced later this week. “The outcome of the 2024 election will undoubtedly reshape our young democracy,” says Brandon Cohen, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA). “The next two weeks will set us on a new trajectory, regardless of whether we see a coalition, a government of national unity, or a minority government.