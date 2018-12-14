Johannesburg - The latest edition of the Motorheads Diary - lucky number 13 - is now available. Much more than a diary, it is packed with new information, historical facts and updated, hard-to-find motoring knowledge. This is in addition to important dates and carefully researched details about upcoming motoring events.

“Motorheads Diary 2019 fills a niche by supplying sought-after info across a wide range of motoring genres,” says publisher Heide-Marie von der Au. “It’s a concise annual overview of motoring in South Africa, designed to appeal to a broad cross-section of men and women, young or old - from casual motoring fans, to die-hard racers, passionate street rod and classic car owners, avid motorcyclists, history buffs and many other devotees.”

The A5-size, hard-cover, page-a-day diary highlights upcoming races, rallies, car shows, motorbiking and aircraft events. A number of important international dates are also included for travellers and holiday-makers.

The latest edition also includes the bonus of information about local train tours and historic steam-train events.

Over the last 13 years, approximately 40 000 Motorheads Diaries have been printed, with more than 100 different custom cover images, specially designed for individual customers.

“The concept of the Motorheads Diary with a custom cover has become increasingly popular with companies, clubs, race teams, race tracks and motorsport venues,” notes Von der Au, adding that custom-cover diaries double as functional promotional gifts that last the entire year.

“Even in this digital age, the diary continues to gain popularity, not only for the quality and detail of the information it contains, but because users enjoy the tactile feel of a quality printed work and appreciate that the pressing appointment detail, vital telephone number or urgent reminder is quick and easy to jot down with a convenient ‘old-school’ diary,” she says.

The Motorheads Diary 2019 retails for R190 excluding VAT and is available at leading bookstores or direct from the publishers.

Contact Heide-Marie von der Au at [email protected] if you want one customised for your company.