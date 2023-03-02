Kia EV9 flagship SUV previewed: large, luxurious and electric

Seoul - Kia is getting ready to pull the covers off the production version of its EV9, and from what we can see in these newly released teaser images, it remains faithful to the identically named concept of 2021. The Kia EV9 will become the brand’s new flagship SUV when it makes its global debut at the end of March, and we’ll have to wait until then to hear all the specifics.

We do know that the vehicle will be built around the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP modular platform for battery vehicles, and this will be the second Kia vehicle to utilise this architecture, after the SA-bound EV6 sports crossover. It’s not yet known whether the EV9 will be offered locally. Kia is promising a “bold” and somewhat “sculptural” exterior design, complete with striking front and rear lighting patterns.

On the inside, the Kia EV9 production model is expected to mimic the concept by offering seating for seven occupants, as well as a large wide-screen infotainment system, which measures 27 inches in the show car. Recycled cabin materials could also form part of the mix in order to boost the EV9’s sustainability credentials. As with the EV6, the flagship SUV is likely to be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, but it remains to be seen whether Kia will offer a bigger battery than the 77kWh unit found in the aforementioned crossover.