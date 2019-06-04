Seoul - Kia’s upcoming baby SUV, which was previously referred to as the SP2 after the concept car of the same name, will be called the Seltos, the Korean carmaker has confirmed ahead of its likely imminent reveal. Going up against the Ford EcoSport and its sister brand Hyundai’s upcoming Venue, the Kia Seltos is expected to reach South Africa during the first quarter of 2020.

The name Seltos was inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of Celtos, the son of Hercules.

But what’s with the misspelling then?

“Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtos, the ‘S’ in the vehicle’s adapted name implies speed and sportiness and brings the name in line with Kia’s Sportage and Sorento SUVs.”

If you say so, Kia.

An SUV for millennials

Kia is unashamedly pitching this newcomer at the millennial generation, promising a combination of “sophisticated, sporty design and the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV”.

As previously reported, the Seltos will have an exterior design inspired by the SP2 concept, and a cabin trimmed in high-quality materials, and which you can get a glimpse of in this official sketch.

The central command centre is a 26.6cm touchscreen infotainment system that juts out above the dash, and Kia is promising that the cabin will be trimmed in “high-quality materials throughout”, with numerous chic design details.

“We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the small SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design,” Kia’s head of styling Byung Chul Juh said.

IOL Motoring



