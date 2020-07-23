Kia gives us a taste of its upcoming, SA-bound baby SUV

New Delhi, India - Kia is giving us a small taste of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV, with an official teaser rendering as well as a video, released by the company’s Indian division, which will build it. The Kia Sonet is said to be closely related to the Hyundai Venue, although it will have a unique style of its own both inside and out. The good news is that South Africans wanting to buy one won’t have to wait long as Kia SA expects the first units to arrive on local shores towards the end of 2020. That’s as much as we can tell you for now though, as the company says that more info about the South African engine line-up and specification levels will be revealed closer to launch.

According to Cardekho.com, Indian models will be offered with three powertrains: a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbopetrol (as per the Venue) and a 1.5 diesel.

Kia’s design head Karim Habib said the Sonet’s design has a “strong and muscular” character of the kind that’s usually only found in larger vehicles.

“With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette,” Habib added.

“We also gave the new KIA Sonet an uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colors and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India”.

The Sonet will be the second made-in-India car following the slightly larger Seltos, which arrived in South Africa late last year.

The Sonet is expected to make its official debut in India on August 7.

IOL Motoring