Kia previews first dedicated electric vehicle - a crossover called EV6

SEOUL - Kia has released the first teaser images of its upcoming EV6, which will be the South Korean brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle.

Like the recently revealed Ioniq 5 by Kia’s sister company Hyundai, the EV6 will be built around the Korean carmaker’s new E-GMP global modular platform for electric vehicles, and which will in time spawn numerous new battery-powered vehicles from both brands.

But what do we know about the EV6 so far?

Kia is remaining tight-lipped about this new product, but the teaser pics indicate that it takes the form of a crossover with some sporty design cues. The carmaker describes it as the embodiment of both its brand purpose and its new design philosophy.

“It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated.” said Kia design Vice President Karim Habib.