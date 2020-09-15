Kia recalls 2175 Sorento and Carnival vehicles in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Kia Motors South Africa has announced a safety recall that involves the inspection of the ABS system in some of the older Sorento and Carnival/Sedona models.

2175 vehicles are effected, of which 1288 are Sorento models manufactured between December 2005 and December 2009, and 887 Carnival/Sedona MPVs that were built between June 2005 and December 2009.

According to Kia SA it is possible that over a period of time, oil or water may enter the power supply of the ABS module. In some instances, this may cause vehicles to experience an electrical short on the ABS/ESC module, which could affect the vehicle’s braking performance. Should the safety inspection find that water or oil has entered the power supply, the ABS PCB Relay Block Kit will be replaced.

However, should the vehicle’s ABS warning light come on prior to the safety inspection being undertaken, customers are encouraged to park their vehicle immediately, and contact the nearest Kia dealership.

However no local incidents have been reported thus far as Kia SA Aftersales Director Suraiya Naidoo explains: