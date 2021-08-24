Kia reportedly working on two new electric SUVs and a city car

SEOUL - Along with its sister-brand Hyundai, Kia is preparing for something of an electric car onslaught in the coming years, with a glut of new products mostly based around the new E-GMP modular architecture for EVs. This means that the new EV6 premium crossover will be followed by two new SUV products, Auto Express reports, as well as a new city car that could aim to make electric motoring more affordable.

The Aforementioned SUV models will fit on either side of the EV6, with the smaller EV4 model likely being similar in size to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and taking on rivals like the SA-bound Volkswagen ID.4 and Volvo C40 Recharge. The upcoming electric SUVs will take their design cues from the EV6, pictured here, and which ushered in a new design direction for the brand. The larger SUV will likely be badged EV7 or EV8, Auto Express says, and it should take the form of a seven-seat high-rider that’s fairly closely related to the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7. Both new SUVs will be based around the E-GMP platform, the British publication reports, which means in theory they should benefit from Hyundai’s 800-volt electrical architecture which allows for 350kW rapid charging. The SUVs are likely to be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, with at least two battery sizes available depending on the customer’s budget. This should include the 77.4kWh battery offered in the EV6, which offers a theoretical range of just over 500km between charges.

In a separate Auto Express report, it also emerged that the Hyundai Group is working on a new sub-compact electric city car that would take the fight to the new Fiat 500. Although the newcomer is likely to wear a Kia badge, there is also a possibility of it being launched under the Hyundai banner. According to Auto Express, the city car’s compact electric drivetrain, which combines the gearbox and motor into one unit to save space, will be supplied by BorgWarner. The vehicle is expected to run on the 400-volt architecture as seen in the Hyundai Kona EV, and it will use a smaller battery that should allow a range of around 320km. Kia’s future electric vehicles, including the aforementioned SUVs, are expected to take their styling cues from the EV6 that was revealed earlier this year, ushering in a new EV design language for the Korean brand.