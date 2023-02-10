Kia Rio likely to disappear from South African line-up after this generation

Johannesburg - The Kia Rio has been an instrumental part of the Korean brand’s success in South Africa and globally, and through four generations it has evolved into a mature hatchback contender. However, indications are that generation five will not reach our shores as a spokesperson for Kia Australia has told Drive that the next-generation Rio will not be produced in right-hand drive.

The Australian publication said it believed that the Rio would live on as a budget model in certain developing markets, although the lack of a RHD variant would of course exclude it from South African consideration. According to numerous reports, the Rio is also being discontinued in the UK and Europe. The current Kia Rio remains on sale locally, priced from R299 995 to R383 995. The Polo-rivalling hatchback is still a steady seller, with Kia having sold an average of 205 Rios per month in the past three months. It has however been outshone by its Kia Sonet sibling, which found an average of 307 new homes per month.

The cheaper Picanto accounts for the majority of Kia’s local hatchback sales, with a monthly average of 540 units, and the A-segment hatch looks set to survive another generation in right-hand drive format. However regular B-segment hatchbacks in the Kia Rio’s segment are falling out of favour with buyers that are increasingly gravitating towards SUV products, and stricter pollution laws are making it prohibitively expensive to develop them for markets such as Europe. Ford has already announced that its Fiesta hatchback is being discontinued internationally this year, and the future of Volkswagen’s Polo seems to be in the balance, so much so that VWSA is looking at building a third model at its local plant in Kariega (read more on that here).

