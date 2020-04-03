Kids bored? Ignite their inner petrolhead with this activity book

Johannesburg - Keeping kids entertained during lockdown is a challenge that many parents have had to face in the last week, but thankfully there are plenty of online activities and downloadable colouring books that help bide the time.

And if you’re nurturing a potential petrolhead, there are a few automotive options too, including a local creation that Ford South Africa has just announced.

As the name implies, the Ford Activity Book is more than just a colouring book as it’s filled with brain-twisting games such as Connect the Dots, Spot the Difference, as well as a cool Guess the Material quiz. Of course, there are also a few colouring in pages that feature local vehicles such as the Ranger Raptor and Everest.

The book is print-friendly and easily downloadable in PDF format ( Download it here ), and Ford says it’s been “test-driven” by the offspring of Ford employees.

“Staying home saves lives; it’s the only chance we have of flattening the curve,” says Ford’s on-site medical practitioner Dr Herina Grobler.