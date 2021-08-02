KLIPSCH McLaren Active Noise Cancellation earphone buds launched
JOHANNESBURG - Klipsch, the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team, has just dropped its new T5 II True Wireless ANC (active noise cancellation) McLaren Edition earphones. The latest buds from the American audio specialist sport McLaren’s signature Papaya and grey colour scheme and offer lightweight design and construction.
The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones feature a frictionless pairing and usage experience powered by Bragi embedded artificial intelligence AI that recognises head movements and responds accordingly in terms of playback. It also sports dual-mic noise cancellation that utilises both a microphone aimed at the outside and one in front of the speaker for maximum noise cancellation.
You can use the device with your laptop for video calls and conferences to give you freedom of movement, or you can use them with your smartphone or tablet (iOS and Android) to enjoy streaming your favourite sports or movies when you’re away from home or travelling for business. The Klipsch Connect app in your device’s applicable app store will give you access to additional features such as a multi-spectrum equaliser to tailor the audio reproduction to your exact taste.
The built-in Bragi operating system allows for hands-free, advanced gesture-controlled experiences. With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. According to Klipsch, this innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product.
Integrated Dirac high-definition HD Sound technology also optimises audio performance digitally for clearer, richer and more balanced sound, they say. You can also charge wirelessly, using any Qi-compatible charging pad or use the included USB-C to USB-C cable to charge the case from your laptop’s USB-C port.
According to Klipsch, the buds will last up to seven hours between charges with active noise cancellation turned off and it will last up to five hours with ANC on. With the carry case that offers recharging capability on the go, you get up to 21 hours of playback time (15 hours with ANC on).
If your vehicle is fitted with a wireless charging pad, you can simply place the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC case on the surface of the charger to charge up you device while you drive. And, because the buds are the first from Klipsch to feature NuCurrent wireless charging technology it’s said to charge faster than any other wireless ear bud earphone system on sale today.
If you would like to pre-order these premium earphones, you can contact Homemation, the official importer for South Africa, for exact pricing and expected time of arrival in Mzansi. And, if the McLaren edition is too “loud” for you in terms of design, you can opt for solid colour schemes to match your laptop, smartphone or vehicle.