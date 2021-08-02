KLIPSCH McLaren Active Noise Cancellation earphone buds launched

JOHANNESBURG - Klipsch, the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team, has just dropped its new T5 II True Wireless ANC (active noise cancellation) McLaren Edition earphones. The latest buds from the American audio specialist sport McLaren’s signature Papaya and grey colour scheme and offer lightweight design and construction. Klipsch T5 II True Wireless with ANC The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones feature a frictionless pairing and usage experience powered by Bragi embedded artificial intelligence AI that recognises head movements and responds accordingly in terms of playback. It also sports dual-mic noise cancellation that utilises both a microphone aimed at the outside and one in front of the speaker for maximum noise cancellation.

You can use the device with your laptop for video calls and conferences to give you freedom of movement, or you can use them with your smartphone or tablet (iOS and Android) to enjoy streaming your favourite sports or movies when you’re away from home or travelling for business. The Klipsch Connect app in your device’s applicable app store will give you access to additional features such as a multi-spectrum equaliser to tailor the audio reproduction to your exact taste. Klipsch T5 II True Wireless with ANC The built-in Bragi operating system allows for hands-free, advanced gesture-controlled experiences. With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. According to Klipsch, this innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product. Klipsch T5 II True Wireless with ANC Integrated Dirac high-definition HD Sound technology also optimises audio performance digitally for clearer, richer and more balanced sound, they say. You can also charge wirelessly, using any Qi-compatible charging pad or use the included USB-C to USB-C cable to charge the case from your laptop’s USB-C port.