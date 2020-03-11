Koenigsegg says Jesko Absolut will do 'way more than 500km/h'
Ängelholm, Sweden - When Koenigsegg pulled the virtual covers off its Jesko Absolut last week, the hypercar specialist said that it would be able to take the crown as the world’s fastest car, but never specified exactly how fast it would be.
Instead the Swedish company stated that “how high depends on the conditions and location of a possible high-speed run”, but added that it was the fastest production car that Koenigsegg had ever made, or will ever make again.
But now we have a better idea of the “how high” question, following an interview with Top Gear, where company owner Christian von Koenigsegg told the UK publication that “we’re talking way, way over 500km/h”. This was while explaining that if anything got in the way of the company reaching its “hoped for records” it would be the conditions or the driver, rather than anything lacking on the car’s part.
The Koenigsegg boss added that in order to attempt such a record, they would have to find the right road and get the necessary permissions from authorities, but he was confident that it could happen in the next year or two.
Koenigsegg already holds the current Guinness World Record for the fastest production car, with the Agera RS having averaged 447km/h during a two-way run on a closed road in Nevada back in 2017.
Clearly the crazy Swedish carmaker is planning to shatter this record by quite a margin and it appears to have the right ingredients to do so.
The Jesko Absolut is built around a carbon fiber monocoque that helps to keep the car’s kerb weight down to just 1390kg, while power comes from a twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 1195kW when running on E85. The engine features the world’s lightest V8 crankshaft and revs all the way to 8500rpm.
Furthermore, every surface element of the car has been “purposefully constructed to reduce drag or surrounding turbulence around the car while increasing high-speed stability.” As a result, the car has a drag coefficient of just 0.278 Cd.
The Jesko Absolut is fitted with the longest suspension wishbones in the business, which Koenigsegg says are more akin to F1 than a typical road car, and the car also features Öhlins adjustable dampers.