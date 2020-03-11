Koenigsegg says Jesko Absolut will do 'way more than 500km/h'

Ängelholm, Sweden - When Koenigsegg pulled the virtual covers off its Jesko Absolut last week, the hypercar specialist said that it would be able to take the crown as the world’s fastest car, but never specified exactly how fast it would be.

Instead the Swedish company stated that “how high depends on the conditions and location of a possible high-speed run”, but added that it was the fastest production car that Koenigsegg had ever made, or will ever make again.

But now we have a better idea of the “how high” question, following an interview with Top Gear , where company owner Christian von Koenigsegg told the UK publication that “we’re talking way, way over 500km/h”. This was while explaining that if anything got in the way of the company reaching its “hoped for records” it would be the conditions or the driver, rather than anything lacking on the car’s part.

The Koenigsegg boss added that in order to attempt such a record, they would have to find the right road and get the necessary permissions from authorities, but he was confident that it could happen in the next year or two.

Koenigsegg already holds the current Guinness World Record for the fastest production car, with the Agera RS having averaged 447km/h during a two-way run on a closed road in Nevada back in 2017.