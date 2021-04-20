Lamborghini breaks sales records: Celebrates best Q1 performance yet
Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy: Automobili Lamborghini has closed the books on its first quarter of this year with another record achieved. The Italian super sports car manufacturer delivered 2 422 cars from January to March this year, marking its best Q1 results in history.
The increase in sales was more than 25% over the same period last year and is 22% higher than the first quarter of 2019, which stands as the second best.
Automobili Lamborghini president and chief executive Stephan Winkelmann says the brand continues to respond to strong market demand with a growing appeal despite the ongoing market challenges and uncertainties.
“We have a very positive outlook ahead for this year, thanks to an order bank that has grown by 25% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and already covers nine months of production.
“We are ready to pursue the new objectives we have set and to respond concretely, with significant innovations, to the moment of extensive transformation that is affecting the automotive industry as a whole.”
The Lamborghini super SUV, the Urus continues to be the most popular Lamborghini model in the world (1 382 units sold), followed by Huracán (753) and Aventador (287). Among the markets, the US, China and Germany have shown positive momentum at this early stage of the year.
The latest price list of new 2021 Lamborghinis for sale in South Africa:
Lamborghini Urus – R3 995 000
Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule – R4 385 000
Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule – R4 450 000
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD coupé – R4 840 000
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder – R5 320 000
Lamborghini Huracan Evo coupé – R6 090 000
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder – R6 700 000
Lamborghini Huracan STO – R8 230 000
Lamborghini Aventador S coupé – R8 430 000
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster – R9 270 000
Related Video:
IOL MOTORING