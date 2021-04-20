Lamborghini breaks sales records: Celebrates best Q1 performance yet

Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy: Automobili Lamborghini has closed the books on its first quarter of this year with another record achieved. The Italian super sports car manufacturer delivered 2 422 cars from January to March this year, marking its best Q1 results in history.

The increase in sales was more than 25% over the same period last year and is 22% higher than the first quarter of 2019, which stands as the second best.

Automobili Lamborghini delivered nearly 2 500 new cars across the world in the first three months of 2021

Automobili Lamborghini president and chief executive Stephan Winkelmann says the brand continues to respond to strong market demand with a growing appeal despite the ongoing market challenges and uncertainties.

“We have a very positive outlook ahead for this year, thanks to an order bank that has grown by 25% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and already covers nine months of production.

“We are ready to pursue the new objectives we have set and to respond concretely, with significant innovations, to the moment of extensive transformation that is affecting the automotive industry as a whole.”