Lamborghini Countach set for a modern reboot, company confirms

“The classic Countach was the stuff of dreams. Now, 50 years later, the new Lamborghini Countach is coming. Stay tuned!” Lamborghini announced on its Facebook page. The company also posted a teaser image of the vehicle beneath a cover, on its web page, implying a wedge-shaped retro design of the kind you’d expect from a modern day Countach.

Lamborghini hasn’t confirmed any of the technical details for the Countach as yet, but Autocar believes the rebooted supercar have a similar powertrain to the limited-edition Sián, which was powered by a 578kW 6.5-litre V12 hybrid unit, also featuring a supercapacitor that adds 25kW to the tally.

As with the Sián, Autocar expects that the new Countach will be built in extremely limited numbers and that it won’t replace the Aventador, with the latter set to get a direct successor in 2023.

The new Aventador is set to be powered by an all-new electrified V12 powertrain, which will still be normally aspirated. However it won’t use the supercapacitor system found in the Sián, Autoblog recently reported. Lamborghini is also planning to launch a fully electric vehicle in 2025 as part of a 1.5-billion euro investment in electrification, as announced in May.