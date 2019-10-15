WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - Volkswagen has refuted recent reports that it was considering selling its supercar brand Lamborghini. A Volkswagen spokesperson told Reuters that there were "no plans for a sale or IPO of Lamborghini" and that speculation to that effect was "unfounded."

This comes after Bloomberg reported on Friday that Volkswagen was "weighing its options" for Lamborghini as it prepared to focus its future expansion plans on its core Volkswagen brand, as well as Audi and Porsche. These options reportedly included a possible sale or stock listing.

This also comes in the wake of Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess stating earlier this year that the company was reviewing its portfolio of brands, and looking at whether to divest some non-core businesses.

Apart from Lamborghini, this could also have been seen to apply to Bentley and Ducati, which are also owned by the German car giant.