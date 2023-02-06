Lamborghini says goodbye to pure V12, with two one-off supercars

Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy - The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster are Lamborghini’s way of saying goodbye to its pure, non-hybridised V12 powerplant. But don’t expect to see either of them on the street, not ever, because the Italian carmaker is producing just one of each and there’s no indication of who’s buying them. No price tag has been mentioned either, but you can bet your bottom dollar that both will be outrageously expensive.

The edgy exterior styling that set this pair apart was inspired by the Sesto Elemento as well as the Reventón and Veneno supercars. The Invencible and Auténtica are the last cars to be powered by the 6.5-litre normally aspirated V12 engine and, fittingly, they get the most powerful road-going configuration of that mill, with outputs of 574kW and 720Nm. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed ISR gearbox. Lamborghini hasn’t mentioned how fast they’ll accelerate but, given that the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae (which was meant to be the final celebration of this V12) produces the same ponies, its 2.8-second 0-100km/h claimed sprint time should be an indication of what to expect from the new editions.

The Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica are built around the Aventador’s carbon fibre monocoque, and also have full carbon bodywork that incorporates design and technologies successfully tested by Lamborghini in motorsport. The bonnet and pronounced front splitter, for instance, were derived from the Essenza SCV12. “We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” said Lamborghini’s design head Mitja Borkert. “They are designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, exerting maximum creativity on the V12 platform. These one-off designs draw on our unique design DNA while once again elevating our design heritage to a new level.”

Inside, you’ll find a minimalistic, carbon-framed cockpit layout, decorated with hexagonal 3D-printed air vents. There’s no infotainment system, as Lamborghini wants you to concentrate solely on the driving experience, but each model does have a unique digital instrument cluster positioned ahead of the steering wheel. “The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

