Leaked image of the next Honda CR-V shows smart new design

International - Although renowned for its practicality and overall quality, the Honda CR-V has never been regarded as a particularly good looking vehicle, at least in the past few generations. But that could change with the release of the next-generation model model in 2023.

The image that you see here, posted on Instagram by Kurdistan Automotive Blog, is said to be an official rendering sent to the patent office by Honda. It shows a more squat shape for the newcomer, as well as slim headlights and a larger grille, while C-pillar-mounted taillights continue to feature at the back end.