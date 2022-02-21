Leaked image of the next Honda CR-V shows smart new design
International - Although renowned for its practicality and overall quality, the Honda CR-V has never been regarded as a particularly good looking vehicle, at least in the past few generations. But that could change with the release of the next-generation model model in 2023.
The image that you see here, posted on Instagram by Kurdistan Automotive Blog, is said to be an official rendering sent to the patent office by Honda. It shows a more squat shape for the newcomer, as well as slim headlights and a larger grille, while C-pillar-mounted taillights continue to feature at the back end.
Of course, Honda hasn’t said much about the new CR-V, but according to Japanese website Creative 311, the current 1.5-litre turbopetrol motor is expected to carry over from the current range and Honda is also set to introduce a hybrid drivetrain built around the company’s normally aspirated 2.0-litre engine.
As for cabin tech, it is highly possible that the 2023 Honda CR-V will usher in the company’s new software and infotainment technology powered by Google’s Android operating system.
The new Honda CR-V is expected to debut later this year ahead of it hitting the streets in most world markets during 2023.