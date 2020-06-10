Leaked patent pic implies that Mercedes-AMG is working on a GLB 45

Stuttgart, Germany - Given that the Mercedes-Benz GLB is more practical and rough-road-friendly than most other members of the three pointed star family, you likely wouldn’t have thought it an ideal candidate for the ‘full-fat’ AMG ‘45’ treatment.

But these days carmakers seem to have an “if not, why not” approach to these kinds of things, which is why it’s likely that we’ll soon see a Mercedes-AMG GLB 45. This is strongly implied by a set of leaked patent images, which first appeared on the Automobile website.

The leaked renderings show some unique design features not seen on the GLB 35 AMG, including quad exhausts.

If it ever sees light of day, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 45 will inevitably offer the same powertrain choices as the GLA and A-Class ‘45’ models, which are powered by the world’s most potent production four-cylinder engine.

In ‘standard’ GLB 45 guise you can expect it to offer 285kW and 480Nm, while the GLB 45 S will be good for 310kW and 500Nm. Both versions of the 2-litre engine rev higher than you expect from a turbo unit, producing their peak power at 6750 and 6500rpm respectively.