Learn something new with IOL: How to disinfect your car’s interior

While we all do our bit to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa with self-distancing and self-isolation, why not use this time to learn something new? IOL will help by publishing a how-to guide almost every day at noon.

Today’s lesson is very important in light of the Covid-19 pandemic as the virus can be easily transferred to the frequently touched surfaces in our cars. Even though you should only be using your car to make use of essential services during lockdown, it is still a very good idea to ensure that your car is disinfected.

The video below was posted on YouTube by Larry Kosilla, founder of US car detailing specialist AMMO NYC . Kosilla takes us through the six hotspots in your car that you need to focus on when cleaning, while also explaining the difference between cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting, which he says is a “massive concept” that we all need to understand.

The video also takes us through the steps that we can follow in our daily lives that can minimise the amount of germs that we bring into the car that we’ve just cleaned.