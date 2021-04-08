Legalising cannabis has made the roads more dangerous, American study shows

ONTARIO, CANADA - The findings of a new study suggest that the legalisation of recreational cannabis may be associated with an increase in fatal motor vehicle collisions based on data from the United States.

The authors of the study discussed the implications for Canada in an analysis published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"Analyses of data suggest that legalisation of recreational cannabis in United States jurisdictions may be associated with a small but significant increase in fatal motor vehicle collisions and fatalities, which, if extrapolated to the Canadian context, could result in as many as 308 additional driving fatalities annually," says Ms Sarah Windle, Lady Davis Institute/McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, with co-authors.

In Canada, the number of people reporting cannabis consumption increased from 14 percent in 2018 (before legalisation) to 17% in 2019 (after legalisation).

Among cannabis users with a driver's license, 13 percent reported driving within 2 hours of cannabis consumption, with the number of individuals who reported driving after recent cannabis use increasing from 573 000 to 622 000. An analysis of 2012 data estimated the cost of cannabis-related collisions in Canada to be USD 1.1 billion annually in societal and economic costs, with drivers aged 34 years and younger responsible for the bulk of the costs.