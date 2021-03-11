Like no truck you’ve ever seen: US start-up Canoo reveals pod-like electric bakkie

By Ben Klayman DETROIT - Electric vehicle start-up Canoo is planning to introduce an American-built pod-like electric pick-up truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the US automotive market. Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. He said the Los Angeles-based company would begin taking pre-orders in the second quarter of 2021. Aquila told Reuters he was aiming to launch the rounded, snub-nosed truck in the first quarter of 2023, and Canoo will build the vehicle in a US microfactory it intends to open. "This is like no truck you've ever seen," he said in an interview. "It's the size of a Ford Ranger, can take the payload of a full-sized pickup and (has) the turning radius of a Prius."

Canoo said its pickup will have up to 447kW and an electric driving range of more than 320 km. Aquila expects the driving range to be 480km or higher by the time the truck actually launches.

The bakkie includes a 2 metre truck bed that can extend to a fully enclosed eight feet. It also features front cargo storage area and a fold-down worktable with electrical outlets, flip-down side tables and a hidden step offering storage and access to the truck bed.

Canoo has developed a "skateboard" - a low-rise platform that bundles batteries and electric motors with such chassis components as steering, brakes and wheels - on which a variety of vehicle body types can be built.

Pick-ups are the top-selling vehicles in the US new-vehicle market, with Ford, General Motors and Ram dominating the petrol-powered segment and generating large portions of those companies' profits.

While GM and Ford plan to introduce electric pick-ups with the intention of continuing their dominance, Canoo, Tesla with its Cybertruck, and others believe they can carve out a piece of the market as EV sales increase.

GM, Tesla, and start-ups Rivian and Lordstown Motors all plan to introduce electric pick-ups later this year, with Ford following in mid-2022.

Rivian's R1T all-electric pickup is looking to disrupt the establishment. Picture: Reuters.

Forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions estimates electric pick-ups will make up just over 1% of North American pick-up production in 2022, rising to 5.7% in 2028.

Canoo's bakkie will join a line-up that includes the pod-like, seven-seat canoo coming in the second quarter of 2022, a delivery vehicle later that year and a sport sedan in 2025.

The pick-up will be aimed at both consumer and commercial customers and has the potential to be a high-volume vehicle, creating the need for a small-scale, highly automated microfactory, Aquila said.

Canoo is negotiating with states about a potential site and the company will still use a contract manufacturer to build its lower-volume vehicles, he said.

