Long-awaited Subaru WRX confirmed for September 10 reveal

Thankfully Subaru WRX fans won’t have to wait too long to see it, as the Japanese carmaker has confirmed that it will reveal the new model on Friday, 10 September.

TOKYO - The 2022 Subaru WRX was originally scheduled to make its world debut at the New York Auto Show on 19 August, but since the show was cancelled due to lingering Covid-19 concerns, the new-generation performance sedan’s reveal has been delayed.

Apart from releasing a few teaser images, Subaru isn’t telling us much about the new WRX ahead of time, although we do know that it has been completely redesigned. Styling is likely to take inspiration from the Viziv Performance Concept.

As for fire power, the rumours have been flying, with CarsGuide recently reporting that the 2022 Subaru WRX will be powered by a new 2.4-litre turbopetrol engine, with an expected output of around 220kW. That’s just 1kW shy of today’s STI model. On that topic, the new STI will get an uprated version of the new 2.4, with a rumoured output in the region of 260kW.

“The 2022 WRX is everything your right foot has been waiting for and now the wait is almost over,” Subaru said on its ‘teaser’ website for the new WRX. “In a matter of days, you can see all the precision-engineered details revealed on September 10, 2021.