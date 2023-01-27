LOOK: These are the 21 South African Car of the Year finalists for 2023

Johannesburg - The South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition enters an exciting new era in 2023, complete with a fresh and more diverse jury and a new sponsor in the form of Old Mutual. This year the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) committee elected to expand the list of finalists to 21 vehicles, from the intended cut-off of 12, thereby allowing for a broader spectrum of finalists without favouring any categories.

The 21 finalists are divided into nine categories: Compact, Compact Family, Midsize, Premium, Luxury, Performance, Adventure SUV, Double Cab and New Energy. This year the Budget category falls away as there were no finalists that met this criteria. Without further ado, these are the 12 finalists within their categories: There is a misconception out there that the finalists are all directly compared with one another, and while they are all competing for the top prize, the jury are instructed to compare each finalist with their natural and direct competitors, rather than each other. The final score is also partially automated to take value for money into consideration.

The bottom line is that the eventual winner must represent innovation and excellence, thereby moving the game forward within its own segment. “The 2023 COTY finalists showcase cutting-edge innovation and fierce competition in the quest to offer the best mobility solutions. These finalists are the cream of the crop in South Africa, and we can't wait to see who comes out on top,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, Chairperson of the 2023 COTY Committee. "The semi-finalist group was incredibly competitive, with several strong contenders narrowly missing the finalist cut. This year's finalists include a larger selection of brands, making the competition much more exciting. The COTY Committee is pleased with the vehicle selection of the final round and anticipates a tough decision for our expert jury panel," Mabuza added.

The cars will be judged by a panel of 27 jurors from the SAGMJ, all of whom are motoring journalists with significant exposure to latest automotive products on offer. The final evaluations and scoring are expected to take place by the end of March, and the results will be announced at a gala event in June. The competition also includes an Enthusiast’s Choice award, which allows members of the public to vote for their favourite by liking their chosen car on the SAGMJ’s social media channels. Three lucky voters will win an off-road driving course sponsored by Old Mutual.

